Woman tells dad with cancer that he 'deserves to suffer alone,' 'that man started crying.' AITA?

You and your brother are going to need one another even more right now. Continue to seek support through therapy and your new chosen family. And when your father does pass, remind yourself that it is OK to mourn the life you could have had with the father you once knew before the cheating and abuse.

My advice is to speak to your grandma either tomorrow or in a couple of days' time. Tell her you love her and you will always be thankful for everything, but her son is not your father, and he lost the right a long time ago. If you decide to see him, that's your choice, if you don't you could always write a letter or simply do nothing. Right now, you need to do what is best for you. Similarly, with your brother, he needs to do what is best for him.