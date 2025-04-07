Woman tells dad's wife she's not her 'do-over daughter,' 'MY mom raised me.' AITA?

Okay I don’t even know if I’m in the wrong here, but I cannot stop thinking about this and it’s making me feel insane. I (22F) have had a strained relationship with my dad (48M) ever since he cheated on my mom when I was 12. He ended up marrying the woman he cheated with, Lynne (44F). I was civil with her growing up, but we’ve never been close. She kept her distance and I honestly appreciated that.
But lately she’s been trying to force this weird “mom” relationship with me out of nowhere. I’m graduating college soon, and she’s suddenly all over me, commenting on my social media, calling me “her girl,” and telling people how she’s “so proud of the woman I’ve become.”
She even made a Facebook post saying she remembers “tucking me in before big tests” and how she’s been there “every step of the way.” Um… what? She literally wasn’t. My mom raised me. My mom worked two jobs. My mom drove me to every practice and every college tour. Lynne showed up to Christmas with matching pajamas and that was it.
So at dinner last weekend, she says she “can’t wait to help me plan my wedding someday,” and I just snapped. I told her, “You weren’t there. You don’t get to act like you were. I’m not your do-over daughter.”
She got up and left the table crying. My dad flipped out and said I humiliated her, that she’s trying to build a bond and I “ripped it away.” His side of the family is now saying I’m ungrateful and “just angry about the past.” But to me, this feels like she’s trying to rewrite history and take credit for things she didn’t do. And it pisses me off. So yeah. Was I too harsh? AITA?
emryldmyst said:
Nta. She's delusional. Homewreckers usually are.
florgar001 said:
NTA. She’s trying to rewrite history, and it’s okay to set boundaries. Your feelings are valid, and your dad’s family should respect that.
Kiara231 said:
NTA. She doesn’t get to make up stories and rewrite history for likes on social media.
Fionadarkk said:
NTA at all! She’s straight up lying and trying to rewrite history, that’s messed up. You had every right to say something.
Darkdaphne said:
NTA, she’s straight up trying to steal your history with your real mom, that’s messed up. You said what needed to be said.
Sunshine_1530 said:
NTA, you just put her in her place, she can’t force something on you so you’re not wrong (your father saying you ruined the family made me laugh hahah.