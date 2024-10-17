Woman tells daughter; 'If you make me sit next to a picture of your father, I'm NOT going to your wedding.' AITA?

"AITA for refusing to sit next to a picture of my late husband at my daughter's wedding?"

My late husband and I didn’t have a good relationship. He struggled with alcoholism and ultimately drank himself to death after I divorced him . After some time, I remarried, but my daughter doesn’t get along with my new husband.

They have a strained relationship, and I married him while she was in college. She has hated that I have remarried and is kinda an AH to my husband.

My daughter is getting married soon, and while I’m excited for her, I’ve had some concerns about how she’s planning the wedding. She mentioned wanting to include a picture of my late husband at the ceremony, which I completely understand as a way to honor him.