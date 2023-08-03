Woman at restaurant tells family that their four kids are being too loud; AITA?

Nobody signs up for a relaxing dinner with a background playlist of screaming children, but part of being a healthy adult is learning how to share public spaces with...the public...

So, when conflicted restaurant patron decided to vent to the moral compass of the internet otherwise known as Reddit's 'Am I the As*hole' about an awkward interaction she experienced with a loud table, people were ready to roast her.

AITA (Am I the As*hole) for telling a family sitting beside me at the restaurant that their kids are loud?

I (27F) accomplished something awesome at work and I wanted to celebrate. So I went to my favorite restaurant restaurant to treat myself to my favorite meal.

It was all great at first. I had my laptop and got some work done as I waited for my food. I had just started eating when a family of four with kids around the age of 4 and 2 sat at the table beside mine. I was surprised because It's not an environment known to be hospitable to kids overall.