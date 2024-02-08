Woman tells fiancé that she doesn't 'need' him, 'the money changed him.' AITA?

So, anyways, we are with James and Naomi the other day. James and I get along really well but Naomi and I are just opposites. She's definitely big on appearance and money and gives James a super hard time constantly for not providing a better life for them (she doesn't work). James is more laid back.

He's happy with what he has (a cozy home, a couple cars but nothing extravagant). The topic of money came up after Naomi mentioned James "not making enough for them" and my fiancé starts gloating. Says he offered James a job but James said no. But then he made the comment of "yeah my lady wouldn't have nice things if it weren't for me."