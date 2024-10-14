Woman tells fiancé; 'I'm NOT continuing to pay the mortgage of a house you bought.' AITA?

"AITA if I tell my fiancé I don’t want to continue to live and pay the mortgage of a house they bought?"

Bear with me this is a lot. I (42F) moved in with my fiance (46M) into a home him and his ex bought together. I have always told him that this is temporary for us because I want us to buy a home together. The house is only in her name but we pay the mortgage payments.

He made a written agreement with her that he will get the house after it’s paid for. This came up because he was giving her the money to pay the mortgage and one day we were served with pre foreclosure notice. In essence she wasn’t paying.

So the house had to be refinanced which extended the mortgage by years and also raised the mortgage 400 dollars. I was pissed! He decided we should take on the extra 400.