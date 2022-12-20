Woman tells fiancé's sick daughter she can't come home because she's 'faking it'.

Being a single parent of a sick child isn't easy. The impulse to spoil your child is intense. Food, gifts, and comfort are only a few things that every parent wants for their kid, and if you can give it to them, why not? Well, maybe because they might turn into an entitled monsters is why.

On a popular Reddit thread in the Am I the A**hole Subreddit, a woman sees her fiancé doing this with his daughter.

She writes:

My fiancé is a single dad to Summer (15). Summer has an autoimmune disease, and her mom isn’t in the picture. Her dad spoils her rotten because of this.