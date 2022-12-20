Woman tells fiancé's sick daughter she can't come home because she's 'faking it'.

Being a single parent of a sick child isn't easy. The impulse to spoil your child is intense. Food, gifts, and comfort are only a few things that every parent wants for their kid, and if you can give it to them, why not? Well, maybe because they might turn into an entitled monsters is why.
She writes:
My fiancé is a single dad to Summer (15). Summer has an autoimmune disease, and her mom isn’t in the picture. Her dad spoils her rotten because of this.
If dinner’s already made, but Summer wants something else, he orders it for her because “she gets cravings.” If she’s being a brat, he excuses it because “her medicines cause mood swings,” and she can demand all of his attention whenever she wants. She doesn’t do any chores around the house, and I’m not allowed to ask her for help with anything.