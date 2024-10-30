Woman tells fiancé's SIL; 'Stay away from me while I get ready for my wedding.' AITA?

"AITA for not asking my fiancé’s sister-in-law to get ready with me for my wedding?"

My fiancé and I are getting married in 10 months. He has asked his brother to be a groomsman and get ready with him on the morning of the wedding with the other groomsmen.

I am also getting ready in the same house with my bridesmaids & my mum. However, the issue arises as my fiancé’s brother won’t leave his wife and baby for the morning of the wedding on their own and want to all travel up together.

I also don’t want to extend the invitation out for his wife to get ready with me & my bridesmaids as I am really looking forward to a relaxing (and baby-free) morning. Also, where we’re getting ready isn’t a huge space and is already pretty full with everyone already coming.