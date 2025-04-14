Woman tells fiancé’s teen daughter, 'I'm not your mom' after she calls her a 'gold digger with a uterus.' AITA?

ACM915 said:

NTA but you have a fiancé problem. The fact that his daughter at her age thought it was OK to say something like that to you and to show you that amount of disrespect when she is well aware of the fact that you are the one helping her keep it all together is horrible.

This is something that her father should have shut down immediately, and the fact that he didn’t is a bit of a red flag. You need to think long and hard about whether or not you want to stay in a relationship where your fiancé does not have your back.

minimalist_coach said: