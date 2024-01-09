Woman tells friend-with-benefit's new partner about their recent hookup on Christmas. AITA? UPDATED.

NTA. Given you said you didn't want to be sleeping with multiple partners, he should've discussed dating a new person with you prior to sleeping with you.

UPDATE:

Tonight I went to dinner with my former FWB’s best friend’s wife (sorry that’s a mouthful). She and I have become close over the last year and she’s a lovely lady. We finally got past normal small talk/pleasantries and then the real drama came out.

Turns out Ray doesn’t have a girlfriend, not really. He hooked up with her daughter who is 18 and her daughter blackmailed him into a relationship. They don’t know how long the hookups have been going on, just that since she turned 18, she turned it into a demand for a relationship or else she would tell her father/mother.