Woman tells friend that her child is a 'demon,' 'the scary part is he always LAUGHS.' AITA? UPDATED

UPDATE:

So do I have a wild ride for you guys! A ton has happened in the last week and some change. Dad got emergency custody the following morning after spending the night getting an emergency mental health evaluation at our local hospital. They kept the kid for three days and we took that time to help dad get his house ready for primary parenting.

The lawyer went my Karen’s place on Monday for the unexpected home visit and to put it bluntly there was a lot more going on than any of us realized. The kids belongings were placed in a pile beside the couch where the kids have apparently been sleeping for the last month. 1 of the five bedrooms in her house is completely unlivable, and the three rooms outside of her own are being subleased to strangers.