Woman tells friend; 'You can't bring your baby to my birthday party.' AITA?

shienato writes:

NTA as your birthday party sounds as if it is completely unsuitable for babies, toddlers or young children and probably your parents which, given your age, is entirely as it should be.

It does, however, seem that Emma is struggling to keep up her friendships and of course, baby sitting can be hard to find for a particular event. Although at six months the baby's father should be able to cope.

If not, you might consider being open to compromise that Emma can come for the first hour or two but that she is not able to request any restrictions because of her baby ie around noise, alcohol etc. I'm not sure I'd want to go with that option though.