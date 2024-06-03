Woman tells friend; 'Your proposal was disrespectful; I'm not surprised she said no.' AITA? UPDATED

As for their relationship: Dina and Stephen are still living together...sort of. Dina was upset over the whole event and has spent the past couple days mostly at her parent's house and then working it out with Stephen at night.

Dina said she is working on forgiving him, but mostly has been bothered that her wishes weren't met. At this time, they are not engaged and Dina has no plans for that anytime soon.

I did tell Stephen that if they stay together, I would help him plan a proposal in the future. The three of us live in Florida, and we're all relatively close to a beach. So I suggested to Stephen that next time he proposed, he do it in the evening at a beach or somewhere private without a lot of people or noise.