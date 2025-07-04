Woman tells 'friend' she can yank her child when she has one, 'the car was not on fire.' AITA?

"AITA for telling my 'friend' she can yank her child when she has one?"

I 28F, had a friend 26F that I used to hang out with a lot. Recently we got into a accident where someone rear ended me. I had my baby in the car (3 months ), after the crash baby was absolutely hysterical, of course she would be, my friend then tried to scramble in the mix of it to take her out of her carseat.

I do admit I may have said it harshly to not remove baby from their carseat until first responders got to us. The car was not on fire and we weren't in any mortal danger. On a normal day anytime my baby gets to the point of hysteria I soothe them, hug them, rock them, etc.