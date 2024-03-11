Woman tells friend the truth about her plastic surgery, 'she poured her mimosa on me.' AITA?

So I 34F, have a childhood best friend Cordelia 32F. Cordelia was always one of the most beautiful women I’ve ever seen, but she’s always had severe self esteem issues. Recently with the buccal fat removal trend, she’s been enamored by it. She swore up and down she was gonna save up for it because she doesn’t like her “round face” (it wasn’t round or big at all)
She finally saved up the money and flew to LA to get the surgery, and this week she was healed enough to see some results. Me personally, I think the people who get that procedure look bad, but my opinion does not matter because if that is what makes them happy, that is literally all that matters. Beauty is subjective and as long as you love yourself, no one else’s opinions are relevant.
Cordelia and I had brunch today and she asked me what I thought of her results, I told her the Doctor did a good job at the surgery and I’m glad to see her happy. She continued on and we were chatting , but then she brought it up again asking me how I thought she looked. I once again told her that the surgery was very well done and that it looks exactly the way she wanted.
Cordelia got upset and asked me why I wasn’t “giving her a straight answer” and asked me if I thought it made her prettier. I told her that she’s always been a beautiful woman, and that the glow she has from the confidence it’s given her is a good look. She told me to tell her if I thought she was pretty or not and I said “Your opinion is the only one that matters. It’s your face and I'm happy you achieved your goal. I personally don’t like the look of it on anyone, but it’s none of my business because it’s not my face, you were beautiful before doing it."
Cordelia threw a fit and poured her mimosa on me and told me I was a “jealous and petty bi**h." I didn’t mean to hurt her feelings , I don’t know why she wanted my opinion so badly , or why she couldn’t accept my answer, but I definitely feel like TA. So, AITA?
Free_Statistician_13 said:
NTA. She is incredibly insecure and no amount of surgery or reassurance on your part will change that. I honestly feel very sorry for her. The way she kept pushing for your approval you'd almost get the idea she was into you or something. She needs therapy more than anything, and if I were you I wouldn't be afraid to let her know. There's a deeper reasoning as to why she can't be okay with herself and its beyond anything you can do.
MelloJelloShello said:
That sounds like she treated you more as a therapist than a friend. You may have just become someone who helped soothe her insecurities, when she should have been the one confronting them. NTA. I’m sorry she reacted this way. It’s a shame she saved all of this money to get this procedure, and STILL sought the approval of others about her appearance. Doesn’t sound like she’ll ever truly be happy with her appearance until she looks for help herself.
humanofoz said:
NTA but she wanted the white lie, that was all that mattered to her, she didn’t want your honesty. If you aren’t prepared to do that then you are not compatible as friends and there’s nothing wrong with that. Some friends will BS each other and it’s a mutually agreed social contract, they know it’s BS but it makes them feel better. Other friends appreciate honesty more and don’t get upset. Everyone is different.
AltruisticCableCar said:
NTA. She pressed repeatedly for an answer, and was so distraught by your honesty that she poured a drink on you. How childish is that? Of course you could have told a white lie, that's probably all she wanted, but at the end of the day she put you in a tough spot and it wasn't like you said "you look ugly, yuck". Several times you made it clear that she looked beautiful even before the procedure, that the doctor did a good job, that her glow of confidence now made her look really good, etc.
I'd question my friendship with her if I were you. No one should be expected to at all times lift someone else up or constantly tell white lies to ensure their confidence is on top. She sounds insecure enough that it might actually be a good and healthy idea for her to seek some help with that.
RoyallyOakie said:
NTA...she was pushing you into a corner. Tell her to give you a script next time, so you can be sure to say the right thing.