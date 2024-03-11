Woman tells friend the truth about her plastic surgery, 'she poured her mimosa on me.' AITA?

Cordelia and I had brunch today and she asked me what I thought of her results, I told her the Doctor did a good job at the surgery and I’m glad to see her happy. She continued on and we were chatting , but then she brought it up again asking me how I thought she looked. I once again told her that the surgery was very well done and that it looks exactly the way she wanted.

Cordelia got upset and asked me why I wasn’t “giving her a straight answer” and asked me if I thought it made her prettier. I told her that she’s always been a beautiful woman, and that the glow she has from the confidence it’s given her is a good look. She told me to tell her if I thought she was pretty or not and I said “Your opinion is the only one that matters. It’s your face and I'm happy you achieved your goal. I personally don’t like the look of it on anyone, but it’s none of my business because it’s not my face, you were beautiful before doing it."