Woman tells friends the truth about trip, 'I don't want to talk about marriage/babies for 3 days.' AITA? UPDATED

NTA because the real issue here is different from how it seems. On the surface this seems like it’s just about engagements, weddings and babies. You go out of your way to be constantly supportive of them. However they don’t reciprocate that for you. They can’t relate to anything or want to relate to anything outside of their lives. It would sort of be like if you just won an award but all they talked about was the pie they just ate that morning.