Woman tells future sister-in-law the truth: 'here's why our family doesn't like you.' AITA?

At every family gathering, she’d find a way to make everything about her. If someone talked about their job, she’d jump in with a story about how hard her work is. If we were sharing funny childhood stories, she’d cut in to talk about how tough her childhood was, even though we were just joking around. She even tried to change our traditional holiday plans because they didn’t “fit her vibe.”

The final straw came when she tried to “improve” my mom’s cooking by adding her own spices to a dish at Thanksgiving. My mom’s a great cook, and this did not go over well. Rachel acted like she was doing us a favor, but it was really just insulting.