Woman tells dad's fiancée her modest wedding dress desires are 'ridiculous;' AITA?

Watching a friend or family try on potential wedding gowns can be a fun day of free cheap champagne, loads of lace, and deciding how to say "yes to the dress" that looks like all the other dresses...

The one rule of wedding gown shopping though is that you're not allowed to say anything negative until the bride says it first. If she looks like a giant tulle-stuffed cupcake of beaded bodice nightmares and she's happy about it? You better nod along and smile, people.

So, when a conflicted young woman decided to consult the moral compass of the internet otherwise known as Reddit's "Am I the As*hole" about whether or not she was wrong to give her honest opinion about her dad's soon-to-be bride's gown choices, people were ready to help deem a verdict.

AITA for calling my Dad’s fiancée ridiculous for wanting a modest wedding dress?