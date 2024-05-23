Woman tells her GF; 'You seriously don't know why you're sick? It's so obvious.' AITA? UPDATED 2X

I’m allowing myself to be uncomfortable for her sake, and I’ve done this in the past, but I don’t want to do it anymore. So yeah, I decided I’d be very direct with her and we either get on the same page or I’m done.

So I very plainly asked her, why doesn’t she want to wash herself? She cried, sobbed about how gross I think she is, but I asked again. And eventually, she told me that she just likes when I do it for her.

She wants to feel pampered and cared for. And it is DEFINITELY a kinky thing, she wants to be a dirty pet that I can clean up. And she thought that I was into it. That’s it, no other reason.