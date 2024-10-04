Woman tells her wife; 'I can't focus when you speak, I have ADHD & Bipolar.' AITA?

wgh writes:

NTA. Man, people here have no freaking idea what ADHD is. I do the same. I'm usually a good listener, but sometimes I get distracted too much. My sister is telling me a story and I look at shiny little thing nearby and all my thoughts get out the window.

What works would be probably apologising and asking her to tell you again and this time try to get distraction at bay (since now you know you've been actively distracted you may try to control it more).

I feel really bad when I'm distracted and it's hard to explain other person that it's a part of the condition and it hurts me when they have no idea how hard it is to control ADHD, BUT I always apologise.