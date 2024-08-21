Woman tells husband; 'My daughter's wedding ISN'T ABOUT YOU; ' Daughter finds post; provides Bizarre POV. AITA? UPDATED 2X

At the police station, Robert and my husband were still verbally degrading each other. The police asked a lot of questions but to shorten what happened:

Robert admitted to pushing my mom harshly. My mom did not want to file a restraining order on him since it was the first time Robert had physically tried to harm her. We encouraged her to file, but she said that they would start processing an annulment instead and separate.

Robert admitted that he was still gambling and their savings from another bank account, which was supposed to be my siblings' college fund (they wanted to follow on my footsteps and study abroad) has been nearly emptied because of debt. My mom went ballistic and started cursing him because most of the money was from her.