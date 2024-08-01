Woman tells husband to 'get over' a miscarriage they had nine years ago, 'our triplets are all girls.' AITA?

My mom calmed me down enough to call him, ask him to come over, and I told him. I still remember that look on his face- he was shocked, then scared, then the briefest fleet of happy, and then back to scared. I just cried.

I ended up being only 3 weeks at that point. Me and him and my mom talked a lot and we all eventually decided that we would have the baby. We didn’t tell anyone- not even our friends cause we were so scared.

We secretly took pictures and I hid my bump for 19 weeks. And then we lost the baby. I had to go through surgical removal of the fetus. He had to watch me sob every day for a year.