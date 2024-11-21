Woman tells husband; 'Your parents are NOT allowed to open presents with our kids on Christmas morning.' AITA?

'AITAH for not allowing in-laws to be present on Xmas morning while our kids open gifts?'

Me (28F) and my husband (27M) disagree on how we should handle Christmas mornings. For perspective, I am an only child. Christmas morning was always done at home with my parents, and after opening gifts, we’d head over to my grandparents to celebrate with them. They all still live local.

My husband is the middle of 3, and they often had family that lived out of state. So Christmas morning was sometimes at their home, sometimes at a grandparent’s out of state, etc. we alternate our holidays between Xmas and Thanksgiving with our families.

Before having kids, we’d stay with them for a week or long weekend over Christmas. After having kids, I want to be home for Christmas morning, and then spend the rest of the day with my family or his family depending on year.