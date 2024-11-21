Woman tells husband; 'Your parents are NOT allowed to open presents with our kids on Christmas morning.' AITA?

Me (28F) and my husband (27M) disagree on how we should handle Christmas mornings. For perspective, I am an only child. Christmas morning was always done at home with my parents, and after opening gifts, we’d head over to my grandparents to celebrate with them. They all still live local.
My husband is the middle of 3, and they often had family that lived out of state. So Christmas morning was sometimes at their home, sometimes at a grandparent’s out of state, etc. we alternate our holidays between Xmas and Thanksgiving with our families.
Before having kids, we’d stay with them for a week or long weekend over Christmas. After having kids, I want to be home for Christmas morning, and then spend the rest of the day with my family or his family depending on year.
Our kids are still young, (2,1) but it is still such a special moment for me and I want it to be sacred and intimate amongst the four of us. We only get so many years of little kids on Christmas morning and I want to soak up every single moment.
His parents live 3 hours away and are having his siblings come the 22nd-30th. No one else has kids yet. I told my husband that we should have our kids open up presents on Xmas morning, and then make the drive to their place shortly after.
He is calling me selfish and inconsiderate of his parents’ feelings because it would mean the world to them to watch the grandkids open presents from Santa. His mom has made comments in the past how Santa would always travel for them wherever they went (being passive aggressive towards my feelings on it).
We had the same argument last year. I told my husband that they had their turn with their own kids, and this is now about us and our children. I still want to see and celebrate with his family, but only after we have Christmas just the 4 of us on that morning. Am I being unreasonable?
TLDR; husband thinks we shouldnt exclude his family from watching the kids open presents on Xmas morning, and I want that moment to be intimate to the four of us only, then head to his family after.
founda writes:
NAH; you (an only child) and your husband (middle of three) were reared differently and have come to think of XMas in different ways. To you, it's about traditions within a small, tightly nit nuclear family; to him, it's about a celebrating within a widespread clan of immediate family.
Quite honestly, where and when XMas gifts get opened is not a sword worth falling upon, especially for one and two year olds who have no clear idea about the commotion that is going on around them.
My personal solution would be to open gifts at the home of the gift-giver(s). This would give the grandparents the joy of watching their grandchildren open up at least some gifts. Where it should be spent should depend on who is hosting dinner and/or who has the best TV for watching football games (just kidding!).
In my family, we opened gifts up at midnight, had hot chocolate and cookies, and then went to sleep. That freed XMas day for us kids to play and to visit friends and neighbors.
vaaaape writes:
NAH. I will tell you though that you're closer than your husband, because you need to reframe his position to really get a good sense of it. This is not your desired tradition against your in-laws, but your husband's.
You need to get your head around that. Your mother-in-law did not "have her turn"... your husband should have his, or at least, when you're discussing it, it should not be dismissed as something that was just what they did, while yours is held up as a standard.
You were lucky that your family were local. My grandparents were another province, and there were a few years there where, if we wanted to see them at Christmas, it meant we spent Christmas morning there.
Your kids won't know the difference between one and the other unless you make a big deal out of it as the grow. You say that Christmas morning at home is such a special moment (to you) but your husband feels like having family there with you is the more special moment.
The reason this is no-A-hole-here is that you and your husband have the same problem, where you are both resistant to change. As a former Christmas-at-grandparents kid, the one point I need YOU to consider OP is whether waking up at your own home actually leaves you time to see his family.
This was always the issue for mine. If we held to waking up at our own on Christmas morning, it was absolutely guaranteed that we could not see the grandparents that day.
You, more specifically your husband, have a similar issue. Doing Christmas morning at your house, doing the whole big thing, and then going to his parents means his family won't really see the kids Christmas Day.
Your family are nearby, you could do the morning and pop over for lunch, but for his family, if you restrict the morning to your home only, and then drive up, you arrive supper-time-ish, and your kids are hopefully asleep by 7pm.
There are compromises here. You need to finish Christmas morning and be on the road for 10am, for instance, to ensure that you get adequate time with his family. You do Christmas Eve with his family, and make the late night drive home to be at yours for the morning. But the idea of always and forever blocking his family from most of Christmas Day because you think it's extra special is leaning hard towards A-holery.