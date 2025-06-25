Woman tells husband: 'your sleep boundaries went out the window when we had a baby.' AITA?

Well, last night I told Brad I had my student at 23:00, and I would try to have Baby sleeping by then. He asked me, "What is your plan if Baby wakes up? My bedtime is 23:00, so hopefully you have thought of something." I said, "Well, hopefully he stays asleep. If not, you will just have to take care of him, or put him on his play mat and entertain him."

He resolutely said, "Bedtime is 23:00, and I will go to bed." Come 23:00, Baby is in bed, and Brad is just getting out of the shower. I guess he woke up moments after I started with my student, as when I came out of the office, he was walking around with Baby. I took him, nursed him back to sleep and went to bed also shortly after 23:30.