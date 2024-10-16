Woman tells husband the truth; 'You're NO better than your father.' AITA?

"AITA for telling my husband he's no better than his on dad?"

My husband (35M) and I(35F) have been married for 14 years. We have twins. One daughter and one son. Both 10. When we first meet, my husband always said he wanted to be a dad.

He grew up poor and his dad wasn't in his life much. He probably saw his dad once every few years. He always talked about wanting to be there for his future kids.

I always wanted kids, so my husband was happy. When we had kids everything was great. When they we're babies, he did everything he could for them and more. He really went hard on making sure they had the best he could buy.

As they got older, he became less and less involved. He would work, come home, say hey to the kids. Ask how school went. Have a quick 5 minute conversation and that would be it.