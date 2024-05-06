Woman tells in-laws not to invite themselves on family vacation, 'it didn't go over well.' AITA? UPDATED

Now the reason for this post: My MIL recently texted my husband and I letting us know that she was flying to DC for a conference at the end of June, and wanted to confirm the dates we’d be at my parent’s beach house so she could extend her visit by renting an Airbnb “as close as possible” to my parents beach house to join in on our vacation.

She’s retired, so the conference must be related to a hobby. In any case, I found it a little strange that she was inviting herself on a vacation that she knows is an annual tradition for my side of the family. This reaction of mine is where I might be the ahole and I’m wondering if instead I should have felt “more the merrier.”