Woman asks if she was wrong to yell at lady for saying kids shouldn't see her tattoos.

AITA for telling a lady at the water park that I don't care about her kids?
I (25f) was at a water park with my friends. My friends and I had planned it for a while. They drove from different parts of the state so that we could go to this specific water park.
So I have tattoos—a lot of them. My right arm has a whole sleeve, and my left is a half sleeve. I was wearing a bikini like most other women at the park, so my tattoos were pretty exposed. Most of the day went fine, but while making our way to one of the rides to wait in line, a lady walking the opposite way stopped me. She asked how I could be showing my tattoos with so many kids around.
Tattoos are so ordinary and less stigmatized that it didn't even occur to me that someone could get offended by them. It immediately clicked that I was dealing with some Karen so I told her that my tattoos were awesome and I wanted to show them off. She did not like that answer. She told me that her kids shouldn't see people like me who are branded and going to hell because God doesn't want sinners with tattoos in heaven.