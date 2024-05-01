Woman tells MIL to keep her opinions to herself, kicks her out of early Mother's Day lunch. AITA?

"AITA for telling my MIL to please keep her criticisms to herself, and eventually for kicking her out of lunch?"

I (F32) am a mom to a beautiful little girl (F6), and she has been telling me all about a new cafe that her friend went to which serves "princess cakes." She says it is very fancy and people only go for special occasions when they can dress up. I had a look online, and they specialize in high teas. It looked lovely, and I knew it would make my daughter happy, so I booked a table.

Unfortunately for me, this place is brand new and very popular, so I while I initially wanted to book for Mother's Day in a couple of weeks, I could only arrange a table for today. I thought we could still do it as an early Mother's Day celebration, so I also invited my mom (F60) and my MIL (F64).