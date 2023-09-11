Woman tells MIL she acts like she's 'in a relationship' with 'Momma's Boy' SO; AITA?

So, when conflicted pregnant woman decided to vent to the moral compass of the internet otherwise known as Reddit's "Am I the As^hole" about her monster-in-law, people were dying to hear every detail of the family drama.
I F26 and my husband M32 is a compete mommas boy. He’ll call his mother for hours and talk to her and spend time with her more than he does with me.
I recently hit my 6 month mark in my pregnancy, and asked my husband to help me get ready with all sorts of things the baby.
He said that would interfere with time spent with his mom and replied with “yeah it might, but I need you more right now and would you if you did some other time”. He gave me an offended look and said “you know my mom comes before you?"
I was kind of shocked but I explained to him that we just needed to get ready with a few things here and there and that I wouldn’t need more help later in the week. He just ignored me and went to his mom’s house.
After a while, she called me and said “I won", in a snarky voice and I just bite my tongue and said “maybe I’ll win next time” and she hung up.
I could hear my husband laughing in the background and that just angered me for while and I was walking around lifting my fold up upstairs.
It hurt like hell, by got it done. I decided to paint the nursery walls another day.
Our anniversary rolls around the corner a couple weeks later and I woke up and got my husband’s gift ready that day and cooked his favorite meal. He came back from work and I was upstairs in the bathroom and he left.
I got all eager and happy that he was bringing some sort of surprise and waited in the living room. 30 minutes go by and I call him saying where are you. He replies with “oh I’m at my moms house."
I don’t appreciate what I said about this so don’t go to hard in the comments. “ She might as well be having your kid you clearly seem like your with her."
I hung up the phone and it was probably in speaker phone and minutes later I get a bunch of text from them saying that I shouldn’t be jealous, I shouldn’t respect my mother in law, and that I should maybe find something to do instead of being a bitter a-hole. AITA?
Lady-Athena1987 said:
YTA to yourself. He’s told you and showed you many times that you and the is baby are not important. Why are you still there hoping for change?
Tiffany_Case said:
Bro. Dude. Homie. Istopped reading at "you know my mum comes before you." Absolutely tf not. Get out of that relationship and start collecting child support. NTA.
Professional_Owl3326 said:
NTA! It's a time to get a good divorce lawyer and look into getting primary custody cause I have a feeling he would try to take the baby away from you so him and his mom can raise the baby together.
Wishiwashome said:
HUGE NTA BUT WTH are you married to this man? How long did you know him before you married him? Surely he behaved the same way. As long as she is alive, YOU will NEVER “win”. Almost like they used a surrogate to have a baby. Weird.
WielderOfAphorisms said:
This is disgusting behavior. Just let her have him…entirely. NTA.
Update: I read through the comments, oh boy. My husband and I have been together for 5 years and we’re married for 1/2 years. I never really noticed things like this because of me being the blind person I am to these kinda things.
I think it all started when we got married because as soon as we did she lived with us for about a month before “leaving my all grown son."
I think my MIL is competing with me and I might even have to give my husband and ultimatum because after reading these comments things could only get worse from here. I’ve talked to my husband after I posted this (didn’t tell him about it) and asked why he visits his mom so often.
His only response was that she was an important person in his life and he’s great full to her. Bullsh$t.
I’ve now only realized that my husband has been acting as if he’s married to his mom. I’m seriously considering getting a divorce because of what I been reading. My MIL has no intentions of changing her behavior.
Thank you all of the input too I’m gonna have a long discussion with my MIL and my husband.