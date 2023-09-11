Woman tells MIL she acts like she's 'in a relationship' with 'Momma's Boy' SO; AITA?

Relationships with mother-in-laws can be famously tumultuous, but sometimes they cross the line between passive aggressive comments at the holidays to full-blown creepiness...

So, when conflicted pregnant woman decided to vent to the moral compass of the internet otherwise known as Reddit's "Am I the As^hole" about her monster-in-law, people were dying to hear every detail of the family drama.

AITA for saying my MIL acts as though she’s in a relationship with my SO?

I F26 and my husband M32 is a compete mommas boy. He’ll call his mother for hours and talk to her and spend time with her more than he does with me.

I recently hit my 6 month mark in my pregnancy, and asked my husband to help me get ready with all sorts of things the baby.

He said that would interfere with time spent with his mom and replied with “yeah it might, but I need you more right now and would you if you did some other time”. He gave me an offended look and said “you know my mom comes before you?"