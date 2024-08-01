Woman tells MIL she can leave the house is she doesn't stop 'policing' the way she talks to her stepson. AITA?

MIL dropped by the house to see the baby while my husband was at work. She brought it up to me again. She said now that Devon has a brother we need to stop the step crap and I should be calling both boys my sons. I told her to drop the topic. I did not want this to be a fight again.

She ignored me and told me I need to do better. I told her she needs to leave my house if she can't stop policing how I speak, that I would not allow it. She hadn't expected me to follow through. She also didn't expect Jake to be on my side. She said I was rude and refuse to discuss it like an adult. AITA?

