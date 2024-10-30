Woman tells MIL 'your son is spending Thanksgiving with his new family.' AITA?

My MIL told me that I see Elliot all the time, and the holidays are the time he gets to spend with his family. She also said that I was the one who wanted to move away, and so I should accept that there will be times when Elliot and I don’t spend the holidays together because he has an obligation to fly home and spend that time with his family.

I tried to tell her that I don’t feel comfortable, but she kept going on and on about how she wants to see her son on Thanksgiving and how family is the most important thing. I interrupted, and said she’s welcome to visit us, but Elliot and I are both going to be home on Thanksgiving and also Christmas since we’ll have a newborn.