Woman tells mom she can't stay with her for brother's wedding, 'I am a child of divorce.' AITA?

My Mum just invited herself to stay at my place for the wedding. She also invited 2 of her friends to stay, and just planned out the weekend. Dad could stay elsewhere, but I don't get to spend much time with him and I actually invited him to stay with me. Dad is not a big drinker, either am I. The rest of my family is. Dad does not want to stay I'm the provided accommodation due to the drinking and likely carrying on that goes with it.

Mum cannot stay at the provided accommodation as it is with Dads family. They all had a falling out after the divorce. I want to ask my Mum to find somewhere else to stay, so my Dad can stay with me. Dad is pressuring me to tell Mum to stay somewhere else.