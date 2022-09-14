Woman asks if she was wrong to accuse mom of being a 'sugar baby'

Being a single mom is difficult. Single parents tend to have closer relationships to their children. That relationship is tested on a popular Reddit thread on the Am I The A**hole Subreddit, where a woman asks if she was wrong to snap at her mom and call her a 'sugar baby'.

AITA for telling my mom ''Good! Now we are both are sugar babies''?

OP's mom is a feminist icon.

My (22F) mom (37F) had me really, really young, my dad was never in the picture. She's still very beautiful and people say we ''look like sisters'', for as long as I can remember, my mom was a very hard-working and independent woman, she takes pride in not letting any men or her family have any financial chain on her, which is super awesome, I admired her until she got on her high horse.

You can teach an old dog new tricks!