Woman asks if she was wrong to accuse mom of being a 'sugar baby'

AITA for telling my mom ''Good! Now we are both are sugar babies''?
My (22F) mom (37F) had me really, really young, my dad was never in the picture. She's still very beautiful and people say we ''look like sisters'', for as long as I can remember, my mom was a very hard-working and independent woman, she takes pride in not letting any men or her family have any financial chain on her, which is super awesome, I admired her until she got on her high horse.
My long time boyfriend (24M) comes from a very wealthy family, so he tends to shower me with gifts and surprises. My mom doesn't like it, for her, I'm always relying on his money which is not true, I have two jobs (one at school and one part-time). A few months ago, one of my cousins introduced the terms ''sugar daddy/baby'' to her, and from that moment she was sure that was my situation, which IT'S NOT.