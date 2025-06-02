Woman tells mom the truth: 'I always knew the real reason I wasn't a donor for my sick sister.' AITA?

I was kept out of it at the time, as were my brothers, but my older brother and I knew what was going on. We weren't young enough to not at least figure some stuff out. My younger brother knew mom and dad fought a lot, but weren't aware of all the details.

In the end, my dad stopped me from being a donor. It did have long lasting effects and my mom and her husband hate my dad for it. My mom had a big problem with me and my brothers having a good relationship with dad as we got older, and she was upset we all chose to live primarily with him in our mid to late teens.