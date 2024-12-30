Woman tells mother-in-law to 'shut up' during Christmas dinner, 'I just kind of snapped.' AITA?

The entire night, my MIL was making subtle digs at me over things such as my cooking and the Christmas decor. I let it roll off of my back as much as possible, knowing that she wouldn't be in my house for much longer.

However, when she started taking shots at my son, like how he "shouldn't be here because he wasn't family," is when I had enough. Looking her in the eye, I said "you had three baby daddies by the time you were 30, so how about you shut the f up?"