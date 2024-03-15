Woman tells neighbor that she won't provide 'free childcare' over the summer, 'she blew up.' AITA?

Now it’s almost spring break and Sara just asked if I could watch the boys two days because she has 2 busy work days and I’m “off work." I told her no because we would be on vacation in Florida visiting family. She said ok and “jokingly” said, “I guess I’ll just hit you up in the summer”. I replied and said that I will NOT be baby sitting her kids over the summer.

(True emergencies sure) I said, “I’m sorry, but just because I’m not AT school during the summer does not mean that I am your free childcare” yes, I don’t physically go to work over the summer, but I take online classes for my Masters and I teach online summer school. Meaning, I am also working from home.