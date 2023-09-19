Woman tells pregnant sister she won't help, 'I don't know why she keeps having kids.' AITA?

"AITA for telling my sister I won't be helping her after she announced she was pregnant again?"

I (19f) live with my mom and dad, I will be moving out soon but the job I work at isn't paying really good. My sister (32f) is expecting her 7th child, she has 4 boys and 2 girls.

2 weeks ago at our family dinner she announced she was pregnant again, everyone else was happy but I was because I knew she would want me to help her with my nieces and nephews because I took care of them when she went through postpartum even had to miss my exam to watch them.

I'll give a back story, it was a family tradition in my family for all of family members to come over to my mom and dad place to enjoy each other company. My family and I wouldn't see my sister much but this time she came we all were surprised.