Woman tells roommate her eating disorder doesn't get her special treatment, asks AITA?

Nothing causes more drama in a home than the thermostat. Who gets to adjust it, what's the ideal temperature, the bill is how much? Everyone has different preferences regarding the perfect temperature, and everyone who disagrees with me is wrong!

On a popular Reddit thread in the Am I the A%&hole Subreddit, a woman tells her roommate that her eating disorder isn't an excuse to adjust the apartment temperature.

She writes:

We are both 23F. It's been getting into the 90s (F) where we live, so I've been turning on the ac when I get home. I also work a physically intense outdoor job, so I come home sweaty and exhausted from the heat.