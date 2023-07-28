Woman tells roommate her eating disorder doesn't get her special treatment, asks AITA?

Nothing causes more drama in a home than the thermostat. Who gets to adjust it, what's the ideal temperature, the bill is how much? Everyone has different preferences regarding the perfect temperature, and everyone who disagrees with me is wrong!
She writes:
We are both 23F. It's been getting into the 90s (F) where we live, so I've been turning on the ac when I get home. I also work a physically intense outdoor job, so I come home sweaty and exhausted from the heat.
The apartment will stay cool enough for me to fall asleep, but then I'll wake up in the middle of the night, completely drenched in sweat. I'll then discover that my roommate has been switching the ac off while I'm sleeping. This upsets me because it's been making me dehydrated and tired, to begin with, from not sleeping well, and it's been impacting my work.
She's currently unemployed, so I thought she might've been hung up about the power bill. When I finally talked to her about it, I explained that I'm already susceptible to heat, to begin with, and that because we're fortunate enough to have AC, I want to enjoy it when I get home, especially after a long day at work, and that the heat is causing problems for me.
I even offered to foot some of her share of the power bill if she was concerned. But then she said that she turns it off because the apartment gets too cold (I should add that our AC is set at 70 and has never been moved lower than that).
I told her that she should use some blankets or wear a sweater if it bothered her because the heat was unbearable. She then countered by saying that because she's recovering from anorexia, she's sensitive to the cold and that I'm not prioritizing her needs.
I responded, 'I'm sympathetic to your situation, but that is your problem and not mine, and it is starting to harm me, and we need to find some middle ground here because I can't take off my skin when it gets too hot.'
She then got distraught and angry and told me I was being ableist and insensitive. I'm bothered by this because I've also had struggles with eating disorders in the past. So am I the a^%hole here?
OP added more context:
I’m not set on having it at 70. I offered to adjust the temperature during our talk, but she wanted it COMPLETELY off. Not adjusted. Off all the way. That was what made me angry.)
This thermostat argument may have a clear winner.
Selective-Scribe says:
NTA (Not the A%#hole). First, she's attempting to use her condition as a trump card to win an unrelated argument. That's a #&hole move.
Second, she's choosing to ignore that her discomfort has an easy solution (too cold, wear a sweater) while yours doesn't (not sure what you do other than turn the AC on if you can't sleep because it's too hot). That's an a^%hole move.
Former-Inspector-400 says:
NTA. You were right when you said that she can add layers, but you can’t take them off your skin. She can even get a heated blanket. This isn’t your problem. I’d be pissed too.
Wise_Department8700 says:
NTA. Coming from someone who gets insanely cold all the damn time, she can use more blankets. You can’t take off your skin like you said. She needs to compromise.
OP, it might be time to find a new roommate.