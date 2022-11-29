Woman tells SIL she will always be 'second best' to her brother's first wife.

Being a single parent is hard. Splitting the responsibilities of a child makes it manageable doing it alone is incredibly difficult. Remarrying is always an option, but it could be challenging for children to accept a new parent. One family goes through this dilemma on a popular Reddit thread in the Am I the A**hole Subreddit.

OP writes:

My brother was married to my best friend Elle for a decade. They had two children together—Milo, who is eight, and Piper, who is 7. Elle was diagnosed with cancer three years ago and died almost a year later. The kids were 5 and 6 years old.