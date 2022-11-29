Woman tells SIL she will always be 'second best' to her brother's first wife.

Being a single parent is hard. Splitting the responsibilities of a child makes it manageable doing it alone is incredibly difficult. Remarrying is always an option, but it could be challenging for children to accept a new parent. One family goes through this dilemma on a popular Reddit thread in the Am I the A**hole Subreddit.
OP writes:
My brother was married to my best friend Elle for a decade. They had two children together—Milo, who is eight, and Piper, who is 7. Elle was diagnosed with cancer three years ago and died almost a year later. The kids were 5 and 6 years old.
My brother met Dani after a few months and began dating her soon. He and Elle's family had a big falling out because he told them he was hoping Dani would take their mom's place and that they would embrace her as their new mom, and he wanted Elle's family to take a backseat so that could happen.