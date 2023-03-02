Woman tells SIL she's an 'entitled brat' after SIL expects her to pay for $1,000 bill.

Bachelor/Bacheloretty parties can get expensive. Nice dinners, drinks, and entertainment all add up, but it's a once-in-a-lifetime (hopefully) event for most people. Usually, the costs are split evenly among everyone, so nobody has a larger burden than others.
She writes:
So I (25F) went out for dinner for my SIL's (28F) bachelorette party this past weekend. Between my SIL and my Husband (26M), SIL has always been the family's golden child. Growing up, my in-laws coddled her and gave her everything she wanted, while my husband always got the sh*tty end of the stick.
She was always the popular girl in school, a cheerleader, and had many friends. All the boys loved her. While my husband was always a little nerdier and got picked on quite a bit, even my in-laws would give him a hard time about this and say he needed to be 'more like his sister.'