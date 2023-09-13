Woman tells SIL she probably shouldn't have a big family because she's too poor.

I (38F) told my SIL she may want to reconsider having a big family like me, because frankly, she just won't be able to make it work financially like I can.

PersonalityFit2085 writes:

My husband (42M) and I (38F) have six kids: three are biologically ours (8F and twin 6M), and three are adopted siblings (10M, 7M, and 3F).

We have a combined high six-figure income, are debt-free, and own our house outright (which is relevant to the story).

My husband and his brother were raised by very neglectful parents and used to talk all the time about having a big family when they grew up. They were upfront with me and my sister-in-law (SIL) about wanting a lot of kids from our early days of dating.

SIL and my brother-in-law (BIL) are starting to try for their first child, and SIL has been leaning on me for emotional support, which I am very glad to provide.