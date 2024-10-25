Woman tells SIL to stop 'playing poor' around her kids. AITA?

"AITA for telling my sister-in-law to stop “Playing poor” around my kids?"

My sister-in-law "Lily" has been close with my family ever since her divorce recent divorce. She’s had a bit of a rough time financially since then, so she’s really embraced the “simple life.” She often talks about how she doesn’t need much, how money is a distraction, and how “having less is freeing.”

My kids are 11 and 12, and Lily’s started babysitting them sometimes. But I’ve noticed that after hanging out with her, they make little comments like, “Why do we need a big house?” or, “Why buy new clothes if we don’t really need them?”