Woman tells sister that her dog's death isn't 'the same' as her husband's; AITA?

Taylor Brown
May 24, 2023 | 9:10 PM
Everyone handles loss and grieves in a different way, but comparing your pet's death to a human being is not a good technique...

So, when a conflicted woman decided to consult the moral compass of the internet otherwise known as Reddit's 'Am I the As*hole' about her sister's out-of-touch words of 'wisdom,' people were ready to help deem a verdict.

AITA (Am I the As*hole) for telling my sister grieving her dog is not the same as me grieving my husband?

To make a long story short, I lost my husband only a month ago. It's hard, I'm still grieving and I miss him everyday. I have to take medication for depression and anxiety to help me get through the day.

Last week, my sister's dog was put down due to some health issues and she was very upset, which is understandable. She called me as soon as it happened and said I was the only sibling who would understand her pain.

I didn't mind, honestly I just wanted to comfort her since her dog meant the world to her. She held a wake for him and our whole family attended. It was a nice service.

