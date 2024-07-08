Woman tells sister; 'It's YOUR fault our family hates your husband, he won't even marry you CUSTOMARILY!' AITA? UPDATED 2X

When people immigrate to the West it’s all about assimilation, but when the reverse happens it’s all you guys are backwards. He immigrated to their country. Nobody forced that on him.

It’s perfectly reasonable for him to not be okay with these cultural practices. But it’s not fair for him to marry a person from a culture he doesn’t respect and live that country and culture and judge it.

Every country and every culture have their flaws and their beauties. All of them. But don’t move somewhere if you clearly judge their culture.

sasswreal writes:

What really drives me crazy about all of these dowry/bride price posts is that as long as you don’t use those exact words, Reddit is 100% pro dowry/bride price.

Look at any post that involves poor people having the ”audacity” to get married. You will see thousands of posts absolutely reaming any poor who dares to get married (or god forbid have children) without already having significant money and assets.\