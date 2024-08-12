Woman tells sister, 'I told you so,' when her daughter hates her own name. AITA?

"AITA for telling my sister I told you so, because her daughter hates her name?"

I 32F have been having a bit of drama with my younger sister Ramona (30F) about her daughter Egwene (11F). yes dear reader that is her real name and is root of the issue.

Now I love my younger sister, and we've always gotten along pretty well, however she has always been into nerdy pop culture stuff, she plays D&D weekly, loves Marvel Movies and is obsessed with Fantasy novels. Her favorite as you may have guessed is The Wheel of Time series.

Now I know next to nothing about this series, but I knew enough to know that Egwene al'Vere wasn't a name she came up with on her own. When she announced that name there was a bit of confusion and disapproval from the family, but no one strongly pushed back on it.