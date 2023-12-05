Woman tells sister-in-law that her dog isn't a service dog, 'he thinks kids mean 'playtime.'" AITA?

"AITA For telling my SIL that if her service dog can't ignore children he isn't a SD?"

I have two kids, 11M & 9F. My sister in law has a Service Dog who has been with her for about six months now (he is 18mo).

It was my son's birthday party last weekend, which she was at, and obviously had a whole ton of young boys running riot around my house. My daughter also had two friends over (younger siblings of the boys) as well as pur pets.

All in all there was nine children, three dogs and a cat causing chaos. At one point one of our rabbits escaped and was running around too.

My SIL's dog couldn't cope. He was so excited and wasn't paying any attention to her. My daughter and her friends said hi to him but otherwise left him alone. He was losing his sh$t the whole time and my SIL had to leave.