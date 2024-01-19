Woman tells sister-in-law that she isn't a 'boymom,' 'she has a bumper sticker.' AITA?

Her daughter gets no attention. She will even drag her gymnastics into the living room and yell "look mom" over and over she my SIL will be too busy helping her sons play Lego or something else.

Well, this weekend they were over again, and I noticed that once again she was ignoring my niece and cooing over her sons. I lost it a bit when my niece tried to show her something and my SIL snapped at her "whatever" then told her to go get a snack for her brothers out of the van.

My niece is 9 I do not know much about kids, but I don't think it is smart to send a 9-year-old out to get food from a van. I asked my SIL to speak outside and I told her that she needs to knock it off. That she is not a boymom she has a daughter. I tried to tell her about how my dad basically ruined my life from the start by hating my gender and how it has left me empty, but she got really upset and told me that I have no right to tell her how to parent because I am not one.