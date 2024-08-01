Woman tells sister to 'keep her opinions to herself,' 'I didn't need to be rude.' AITA?

...Why aren't you married? Do you want to be married? Not "We are in no rush." Of course, you aren't. It's been 12 years and 2 kids. Your sister WANTS to be married, and she wants that more than she wants a loving relationship. She is not alone, in that. I know loads of people who have done the same for exactly the same reason.

I have another friend who dated her boyfriend for 17 years, loved him, mourned the kids they never had, waited for him through his long periods of unemployment, etc, and they finally just ran off to Vegas and eloped.

I know someone else who dated someone for around a decade, "was basically married", but then he ran off with a girl he worked with and was married within a year (and he realized that the original girlfriend "wasn't the one").