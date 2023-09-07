Woman tells sister 'nobody cares' about her baby names as much as she does; AITA?

Expecting parents can be intense about protecting their chosen baby names to avoid filtering out negative feedback from every family member, doctor, barista, or complete stranger...

So, when a conflicted sister decided to vent to moral compass of the internet otherwise known as Reddit's "Am I the As^hole" about whether or not she was wrong to be honest about her sister's baby-naming process, people were eager to weigh in.

AITA for telling my sister nobody cares what she names her kids as much as she does?

My sister Laurel (30f) had her second child a month ago. Her oldest is 14 months old. During Laurel's first pregnancy she was asking different family members, except me, if they were dying to know what she was calling her baby and whether they wanted to guess the names she had chosen.

One or two maybe gave a guess but everyone told her they could wait until she and her husband were ready to announce. Her oldest, her son she named Theodore. Her daughter is Mildred.