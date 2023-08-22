Woman tries to honor grandfather but accidentally honors her step-great-grandfather.

My sister wanted to honor our late grandfather, but she gave a son a name that he would hate.

Flaky_Couple_1304 writes:

My sister wanted to honor our late grandpa in her son's name and chose to call her son Bobby, which is what pretty much everyone called our grandpa. She mentioned the character being so unique because it was his beloved great-grandpa's name and that it would be so special for our grandpa to have his name live on.

So here's the thing. Bobby was my grandpa's nickname, and he HATED it. His actual name was Cyrus, Grandpa's mom's maiden name. Grandpa was named that by her, and after she died and his dad remarried, they started to call him Bobby because his stepmother's dad was Robert.